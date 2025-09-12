Citroen returns to world championship racing with Formula E entry

Citroen will be up against big names like Porsche and Nissan

As part of Stellantis, Citroen is doubling down on electric racing and will be up against big names like Porsche, Nissan, Mahindra, and Jaguar.

Jean-Eric Vergne and Nick Cassidy are expected to drive for them.

The teams will show off their new racecars at pre-season testing in Valencia from October 27-30.

The season kicks off with the Sao Paulo E-Prix on December 6 and will be the last under Gen 3 Evo rules before new tech arrives next year.