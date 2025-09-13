Listing England's highest powerplay totals in T20I cricket

In the second T20I match against South Africa at Manchester's Old Trafford, England posted a staggering 100 runs in the first six overs. This is now the third-highest powerplay score in T20I history. The English openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt were instrumental in this explosive start, with Buttler scoring 65 runs in the first six overs. On this note, let's look at England's highest powerplay totals in T20I history.

#3 83/0 vs West Indies, 2025 At number three, we have England's 83/0 versus West Indies in the Southampton T20I earlier this year. The Brits rode on a supreme batting effort led by openers Jamie Smith (60) and Ben Duckett (84), who went berserk in the powerplay. While Duckett got to a 20-ball fifty, Smith completed his fifty off 23 balls. Their efforts meant England posted 248/3 in their 20 overs. In response, WI were restricted to 211/8.

#2 89/3 vs South Africa, 2016 The 2016 T20 World Cup encounter between England and South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, saw records aplenty. Chasing a massive 230, England were off to a flier, majorly due to Jason Roy's 16-ball 43. Vital contributions from other batters meant the Brits were 89/3 after six overs. At the end, Joe Root's 44-ball 83 helped England cross the line in 19.4 overs.