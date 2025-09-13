Listing the fastest centuries for England in T20Is (by balls)

Phil Salt has made history by scoring the fastest-ever T20I century by an England player. The landmark was reached during the second T20I against South Africa at Manchester's Old Trafford . He achieved the milestone in just 39 balls as England piled up a record-breaking 304/2 while batting first. On this note, let's revisit the fastest tons for England in T20I cricket.

#3 Dawid Malan - 48 balls Dawid Malan played an exceptional knock at number three to help England post a total of 241/3 against New Zealand in Napier in 2019. The southpaw smashed a brilliant 51-ball 103*, which was studded by nine boundaries and six maximums. His 48-ball century was the fastest T20I ton for England back then. His brilliance meant the Brits eventually won by 76 runs.

#3 Phil Salt - 48 balls Salt also owns a 48-ball hundred for England in the shortest format. He played this knock against West Indies in the 2023 Tarouba affair. Batting first in Trinidad, England were off to a fine start with openers Salt and Jos Buttler adding 117 runs. The former continued to bat well after Buttler's departure and breached the three-figure mark. He racked up 119 off 57 balls (7 fours, 10 sixes) as as Brits posted 267/3, and later won by 75 runs.

#2 Liam Livingstone - 42 balls Liam Livingstone, known for his hard-hitting ability, owned the previous-fastest T20I century for England, off just 42 balls. The historic ton came against Pakistan in 2021 at Nottingham. Chasing 233, England never got going as Livingstone arrived with the scorecard reading 48/3. Though the hosts lost by 31 runs, Livingstone made a statement with a breathtaking 43-ball 101. He hammered nine sixes and six boundaries that day.