CZone's Yash Rathod hammers career-best 194 in Duleep Trophy final

Central Zone batter Yash Rathod missed out on a well-deserved double-century against South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final in Bengaluru. The middle-order batter was dismissed for a career-best 194 in the second session of Day 3. He recorded two 150-plus stands during his stay as his side went past 500 in response to SZONE's first innings score of 149/10.

Knock A fine hand from Rathod Rathod and CZone skipper Rajat Patidar (101) shared a massive 167-run stand after Central Zone were in some trouble at 93/3. Rathod completed his ton on Day 2 and returned unbeaten on 137. He continued the good work on Day 3 and touched the 200-run mark. He further added 176 runs with Saransh Jain (69). Pacer Gurjapneet Singh ended his stay in the middle.

Scoring spree Rathod has been in great form Rathod's made a career-best 194 from 286 balls (17 fours, 2 sixes). He has been impressive in red-ball cricket lately, having scored 87* and 78 against North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. Across 21 First-Class matches, Rathod has completed 1,866, averaging 50-plus. He slammed his seventh First-Class century in addition to eight half-centuries. His previous best FC score was 151.