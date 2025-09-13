Duleep Trophy final: Saransh Jain backs fifer with half-century 

Central Zone all-rounder Saransh Jain has continued his golden run in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. After claiming a fifer in the first innings, the lower-order batter smashed a fine half-century in the second to further put his side on command. He added 176 runs with centurion Yash Rathod to power his team past 450. Here are his stats.

Knock A fine hand from Saransh Saransh arrived in the second session of Day 2 with the scorecard reading 266/5. He joined forces with Rathod as SZONE bowlers went wicketless in the final session of the day. The duo continued the good work on Day 3 morning. Saransh completed his fifty before falling to Ankit Sharma. He showcased great determination, having tackled almost 200 balls.

Stats 10th Fifty in FC cricket The all-rounder smoked seven fours en route to his 193-ball 69. He now owns 1,587 runs across 44 FC matches at an average of 27-plus. This was Saransh's 10th fifty (100: 1). This was his second successive fifty, having scored 63* in the semi-final game against West Zone. The game also saw the spinner scalp eight wickets, including a fifer in the second innings.