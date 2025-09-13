Decoding highest individual scores for England in T20I cricket 

Phil Salt has created history by becoming the highest individual run-scorer in a single T20I innings for England . He achieved this feat during the second match against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. The explosive opener smashed an incredible 141* off just 60 balls. On this note, let's revisit the highest individual scores for England in the T20I format.

#1 Alex Hales - 116* vs SL, 2014 Alex Hales was the first Englishman to smash a T20I century. He was sensational in the 2014 T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. His whirlwind 64-ball 116*, which was laced with 11 boundaries and six maximums, helped England chase down the target of 190. Back then, it was England's highest run chase in this format. Hales stitched a sensational 152-run stand with Eoin Morgan to steer England home.

#2 Phil Salt - 119 vs WI, 2023 Salt owns the top two places on this list as his previous-best T20I score came against West Indies in the 2023 Tarouba affair. Batting first in Trinidad, England were off to a fine start with openers Salt and Jos Buttler (55) adding 117 runs. The former continued to bat well after Buttler's departure and breached the three-figure mark. He racked up 119 off 57 balls (7 fours, 10 sixes) as as Brits posted 267/3, and later won by 75 runs.