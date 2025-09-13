Decoding highest individual scores for England in T20I cricket
Phil Salt has created history by becoming the highest individual run-scorer in a single T20I innings for England. He achieved this feat during the second match against South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. The explosive opener smashed an incredible 141* off just 60 balls. On this note, let's revisit the highest individual scores for England in the T20I format.
Alex Hales - 116* vs SL, 2014
Alex Hales was the first Englishman to smash a T20I century. He was sensational in the 2014 T20 World Cup game against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. His whirlwind 64-ball 116*, which was laced with 11 boundaries and six maximums, helped England chase down the target of 190. Back then, it was England's highest run chase in this format. Hales stitched a sensational 152-run stand with Eoin Morgan to steer England home.
Phil Salt - 119 vs WI, 2023
Salt owns the top two places on this list as his previous-best T20I score came against West Indies in the 2023 Tarouba affair. Batting first in Trinidad, England were off to a fine start with openers Salt and Jos Buttler (55) adding 117 runs. The former continued to bat well after Buttler's departure and breached the three-figure mark. He racked up 119 off 57 balls (7 fours, 10 sixes) as as Brits posted 267/3, and later won by 75 runs.
Phil Salt - 141* vs SA, 2025
Salt's 141* in the aforementioned Manchester game now tops this list. The first three balls he faced were all hit for fours. The dasher, who added 126 runs with fellow opener Buttler, completed his fifty from just 19 balls. He later recorded a 39-ball hundred to finish 141* from 60 balls. Salt smashed 15 fours and 8 sixes as England became the first Test-playing nation to score 300-plus runs in a T20I (304/2). The Brits eventually won by 146 runs.