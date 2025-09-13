Listing the highest T20I totals vs full member teams

England made history by becoming the first Test-playing nation to score over 300 runs in a T20I match. The record-breaking feat was achieved during the second T20I against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Phil Salt's blistering unbeaten century and Jos Buttler's explosive 83 propelled England to an impressive total of 304/2 in their allotted overs. On this note, let's decode the highest highest T20I team totals vs full member teams.

#3 283/1 - India vs South Africa, 2024 Team India is third on this list, having racked up 283/1 against South Africa in Johannesburg last year. Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma (36) came out with a positive intent and added 73 runs. Tilak Varma arrived following Abhishek's dismissal, and it was one-way traffic thereafter. Both batters smoked unbeaten tons as India registered their highest-ever T20I total overseas. Samson slammed a 56-ball 109*, while Varma finished with a 47-ball 120*. India later won by 135 runs.

#2 297/6 - India vs Bangladesh, 2024 The previous highest team total by a full-member nation also belonged to India. They posted a staggering 297/6 versus Bangladesh in Hyderabad last year. Samson was the architect of India's record-breaking effort, scoring a blistering 111 runs off just 47 deliveries. Captain Suryakumar Yadav also played a key role in the team's total with his 35-ball 75. Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13) aced the finisher's role. Notably, Bangladesh were restricted to 164/7 in response.