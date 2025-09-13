England become 3rd team with 300-plus score in Men's T20Is

England have become the 3rd team in Men's T20I history to score 300-plus runs. The Three Lions smashed South Africa all over Emirates Old Trafford in the 2nd T20I of their 2025 series. England rode on Phil Salt's 141* and Jos Buttler's 83 to score a record 304/2 in 20 overs. Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook also chipped in with useful runs.

Do you know? Highest totals in Men's T20Is Zimbabwe's 344/4 is the highest total in Men's T20Is. They did so against Gambia in Nairobi, 2024. The 2nd-highest total belongs to Nepal, who scored 314/3 versus Mongolia in Hangzhou, 2023. England's 304/2 is third on this list.

Record Highest team total in T20Is vs a Full Member team England have recorded the first 300-plus score against a Full Member team in T20Is. They broke India's scored of 297/6 versis Bangladesh in 2024. Highest totals in T20Is vs a Full Member team: 304/2 England vs SA Manchester 2025 297/6 India vs Bangladesh Hyderabad 2024 283/1 India vs SA Joburg 2024 278/3 Afghanistan vs Ireland Dehradun 2019

Summary Summary of England's innings Salt and Buttler added 126 runs for the opening wicket. Buttler perished for 83 from 30 balls before Salt continued his carnage and formed another 95-run stand alongside Jacob Bethell. In between, he got to a 39-ball century, England's fastest in T20Is. Salt added another 85*-run stand with Brook, who scored an unbeaten 41. Salt ended with an unbeaten 141 from 60 balls.

Do you know? England attain these feats England posted the second-quickest team 100 against a Full member side (5.5 overs). England recorded their highest score in the powerplay (100/0). They also recorded the highest total after first 10 overs in a T20I, breaking Australia's 156/3 vs Scotland.