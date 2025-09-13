Top AI scientist reveals must-have skill for upcoming AGI era

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google 's DeepMind and a 2024 Nobel laureate, has revealed that the most important skill for future employability will be "learning how to learn." Speaking at an event in Athens, Greece, he emphasized that the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) makes future predictions extremely difficult. Hassabis said, "It's very hard to predict the future, like 10 years from now. It's even harder today, given how fast AI is changing, even week by week."

AI predictions 'Radical abundance' and risks Hassabis, a neuroscientist and former chess prodigy, predicted that artificial general intelligence—machines capable of performing many tasks at human level—could be here within a decade. He said this could lead to major advances and a future of "radical abundance," but also warned about potential risks. The tech expert stressed the importance of "meta-skills," such as learning how to learn and improving one's approach to new subjects, alongside traditional disciplines like math, science, and humanities.

Career advice Hassabis on continual learning Hassabis said, "One thing we'll know for sure is you're going to have to continually learn ... throughout your career." He co-founded DeepMind in London in 2010, which was acquired by Google four years later. The tech expert was awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing AI systems that can accurately predict protein folding, a major breakthrough in medicine and drug discovery.