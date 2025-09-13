This tiny device could help build bigger quantum computers
Qubic Technologies, a Canadian startup, is set to launch a breakthrough amplifier for quantum computers in 2026.
Their new device slashes heat emissions by 10,000 times, helping solve one of the biggest hurdles in building bigger and better quantum machines.
If all goes well, this could make quantum tech cheaper and easier to scale.
The TWPA (traveling-wave parametric amplifier) is a game changer
The TWPA (traveling-wave parametric amplifier) uses unique quantum materials and operates at almost absolute zero.
It boosts weak qubit signals with barely any heat, which is key for accurate calculations and stable qubits.
Traditional cryogenic amplifiers create loads of heat and need bulky cooling systems—making it tough to build larger quantum computers.
Qubic's near-zero-heat design means smaller setups with more powerful qubit capacity.
They're aiming to speed up the move toward real-world quantum computing.