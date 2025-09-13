The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into the potential safety risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) companions to children and teenagers. The probe was announced on Thursday, with the FTC issuing orders to seven tech giants including Alphabet, Instagram, Meta, OpenAI , Snap, xAI, and Character Technologies. The companies are being asked to provide information about how their consumer-facing AI companionship tools are developed and monetized.

Investigation details FTC seeks details on user warnings, parental guidance The FTC's inquiry aims to uncover what steps, if any, these companies have taken to assess the safety of their chatbots as companions. The agency wants to know how they limit product use by children and teens and mitigate potential negative effects on them. It also seeks details about user warnings and parental guidance regarding product risks.

Industry reaction Tech companies tout benefits of AI companionship tools In response to the FTC's investigation, tech companies have highlighted the potential benefits of their AI companionship tools. Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has said these virtual companions could help combat loneliness. Elon Musk's xAI recently added two flirty AI companions to its $30/month "Super Grok" subscription tier. Last summer, Meta started letting users create custom AI characters in Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Ethical issues Ethical concerns raised by AI companions Despite their potential benefits, AI companions have also raised ethical concerns. An internal policy memo from Meta revealed that the company allowed its AI-powered virtual assistant and other chatbots to engage children in romantic or sensual conversations. There have also been cases of users developing romantic relationships with their AI companions, leading to lawsuits against OpenAI and Character.ai after alleged suicides of children encouraged by these platforms.