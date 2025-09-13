Instagram patch fixes bug affecting Story reach for many users

Instagram has fixed a bug that was affecting the reach of users' Stories when they posted more than one in a day. The issue had been a major concern for creators over the past year, as it discouraged them from using Stories due to the reduced visibility of their posts. Adam Mosseri , head of Instagram, announced the fix in a video shared on Friday.

Bug explanation Mosseri explains the fix In his video, Mosseri said, "People were complaining about getting less reach with their Stories if they posted lots of Stories in the same day." He clarified that this was not how Instagram was intended to work. The bug fix does not guarantee every Story will be viewed, but it ensures that posting multiple Stories a day won't hurt their overall visibility, especially for the first one.

Creator concerns Impact on creators and content strategies The bug fix is more relevant for creators who use Instagram as a professional platform to increase their reach and monetize their content. Mosseri's announcements often create a unique dynamic between users trying to understand the intricacies of the platform's algorithm. Subtle changes can significantly alter content strategies for these creators, making them keenly interested in such updates.