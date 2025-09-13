Instagram patch fixes bug affecting Story reach for many users
What's the story
Instagram has fixed a bug that was affecting the reach of users' Stories when they posted more than one in a day. The issue had been a major concern for creators over the past year, as it discouraged them from using Stories due to the reduced visibility of their posts. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, announced the fix in a video shared on Friday.
Bug explanation
Mosseri explains the fix
In his video, Mosseri said, "People were complaining about getting less reach with their Stories if they posted lots of Stories in the same day." He clarified that this was not how Instagram was intended to work. The bug fix does not guarantee every Story will be viewed, but it ensures that posting multiple Stories a day won't hurt their overall visibility, especially for the first one.
Creator concerns
Impact on creators and content strategies
The bug fix is more relevant for creators who use Instagram as a professional platform to increase their reach and monetize their content. Mosseri's announcements often create a unique dynamic between users trying to understand the intricacies of the platform's algorithm. Subtle changes can significantly alter content strategies for these creators, making them keenly interested in such updates.
Bug duration
Potential revenue loss for creators
User reports on Threads suggest that this bug has been affecting users for over six months. If true, it could mean that Instagram may have unintentionally limited reach for millions of users and caused a huge dip in view counts for creators worldwide. Notably, Instagram doesn't pay a fixed amount for views but allows creators to earn through sponsorship deals, brand collaborations, product promotions, and affiliate marketing.