Instagram fixes bug that limited Story reach for months
Instagram just patched a bug that had been quietly tanking the reach of creators who posted lots of Stories each day.
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri acknowledged user complaints, and according to some users, frustration had lasted for months, but now posting several Stories won't limit how many followers see them—though, as Mosseri gently pointed out, not every Story is guaranteed a view.
Creator views dropped significantly
For over half a year, according to user reports, many saw their Story views (and possibly earnings) drop since creators often depend on brand deals and sponsorships, not pay-per-view.
Even with the fix, Mosseri says if you post too many Stories, people might still skip some.