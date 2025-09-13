LOADING...

Instagram fixes bug that limited Story reach for months

Technology

Instagram just patched a bug that had been quietly tanking the reach of creators who posted lots of Stories each day.
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri acknowledged user complaints, and according to some users, frustration had lasted for months, but now posting several Stories won't limit how many followers see them—though, as Mosseri gently pointed out, not every Story is guaranteed a view.

Creator views dropped significantly

For over half a year, according to user reports, many saw their Story views (and possibly earnings) drop since creators often depend on brand deals and sponsorships, not pay-per-view.
Even with the fix, Mosseri says if you post too many Stories, people might still skip some.

Other updates on the platform

Alongside this fix, Instagram finally launched an iPad app after 10 years and is testing picture-in-picture mode for Reels.
It's all part of Meta's push to make things smoother and more fun for creators and everyone scrolling.