Instagram fixes bug that limited Story reach for months Technology Sep 13, 2025

Instagram just patched a bug that had been quietly tanking the reach of creators who posted lots of Stories each day.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri acknowledged user complaints, and according to some users, frustration had lasted for months, but now posting several Stories won't limit how many followers see them—though, as Mosseri gently pointed out, not every Story is guaranteed a view.