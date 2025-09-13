'Not SC's job': ECI on Aadhaar voter ID order
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court it alone should decide how and when to update voter lists, after the Court ordered Bihar to use Aadhaar as ID for its electoral roll revision.
The ECI says that making such revisions nationwide by court order would step on its constitutional powers under Article 324 and the Representation of People Act, 1950.
Clash over who calls shots in elections
This clash isn't just about paperwork—it's about who really calls the shots in running elections.
The ECI recently set January 1, 2026, as the date for updating rolls everywhere except Bihar, aiming to clean up old or duplicate entries and add new voters.
But with Bihar now required by the Supreme Court (as of September 8) to use Aadhaar—while also clarifying it doesn't prove citizenship—the implications could influence the fairness and accuracy of future elections across India.
The final list for Bihar drops September 30, so all eyes are on what happens next.