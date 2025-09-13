Sasidhar, Lakshmi Priyadarshini Chinta buy ₹140cr Delhi bungalow
Hyderabad-based duo Sasidhar and Lakshmi Priyadarshini Chinta, who lead the Vishwa Samudra Group, just bought a luxe bungalow in Delhi's Jor Bagh for a whopping ₹140 crore.
This spot sits right in the heart of Lutyens's Bungalow Zone—a neighborhood famous for housing India's most powerful leaders.
The deal wrapped up in June 2025, with nearly ₹9 crore paid just in stamp duty.
The sale was signed by 10 people
Ten people signed off from the seller's side, hinting at joint ownership before the sale.
It's part of a bigger trend—these high-profile homes rarely hit the market since only about 600 out of 3,000 bungalows here are privately owned.
Demand is high and options are few, making any sale here big news.
The Chintas are making a mark in India's real estate
The Chintas's Vishwa Samudra Group already has its hands in engineering, infrastructure, and other core sectors.
Snagging this prime property signals their bold move into India's top real estate scene.