Chennai weather update: Rain likely later today; temperature at 33degC
Chennai's Saturday (September 13, 2025) is shaping up to be warm and sticky, with temperatures between 27°C and 33°C.
Humidity will be high at 63%, and you might want to keep an umbrella handy—there's a good chance of patchy rain later in the afternoon and evening.
Air quality and monsoon forecast
Yesterday, the AQI was a moderate 63. If you're sensitive to pollution or live in crowded areas, today's expected rain could help clear the air even more.
For now, it's smart to check the weather before heading out and plan for more monsoon showers through next week.