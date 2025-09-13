Monsoon likely to start withdrawing from September 15: IMD

The southwest monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from northwest India around September 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. If this happens, it would be the earliest withdrawal in a decade. The monsoon usually starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and completely withdraws by October 15. This year, the monsoon made its onset over Kerala on May 24, eight days ahead of schedule, and covered the entire country nine days earlier than usual by June 29.

Weather impact Excess rainfall recorded this year The monsoon's early arrival this year has resulted in an 8% excess rainfall across India since June 1. Northwest India recorded a whopping 34% excess rainfall, while central and Peninsular India also saw above-normal precipitation. However, east and northeast India recorded a 20% deficiency in rainfall during this period. The IMD forecasts reduced rainfall across the country from September 18, even as heavy to very heavy rains are expected over Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh till September 14.

Economic effects Monsoon vital for agriculture, but extreme weather events threaten it The monsoon is vital for India's agriculture sector, which employs nearly 42% of the population and contributes 18.2% to GDP. It also helps replenish reservoirs for drinking water and power generation. However, the heavy rainfall has led to extreme weather events like flooding in Punjab and landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. These events have caused widespread damage to infrastructure such as bridges and roads across these regions.