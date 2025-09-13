PM Modi inaugurates ₹9,000cr projects in Mizoram
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated several development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl, Mizoram. The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail Line. This rail line, costing over ₹8,070 crore, is a major infrastructure project that connects Mizoram's capital to the Indian Railways for the first time.
Engineering marvel
Rail line built through difficult hilly terrain
The Bairabi-Sairang rail line is an engineering marvel, built through difficult hilly terrain. It has 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges along with 88 minor bridges. The project is a significant step toward improving connectivity in the region and boosting economic development by linking Mizoram with the national railway network.
Weather disruption
PM addresses gathering virtually
PM Modi arrived at Lengpui Airport at 9:10am and was originally scheduled to address a public meeting at Lammual Ground in Aizawl. However, due to inclement weather, he delivered his speech virtually. Mizoram Governor VK Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the ground during the virtual address.
Additional inaugurations
Foundation stones laid for several other projects
In addition to the railway line, PM Modi also flagged off the first Rajdhani Express train between Aizawl and Delhi, as well as two other trains between Sairang and Guwahati, and Sairang and Kolkata. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for several other projects, including a 45-km Aizawl Bypass road and a gas bottling plant with a capacity of 30 TMTPA.
Tour details
PM's visit to Manipur
PM Modi's visit to Mizoram is followed by a trip to Manipur's Churachandpur town and Imphal city. He will lay the foundation stones for 14 major projects worth ₹7,300 crore in Churachandpur. These include the Manipur Urban Roads and Drainage Project and the Manipur Infotech Development Project. Preparations are underway in Imphal with a 20-foot welcome gate and fortified routes from the airport to Kangla Fort.