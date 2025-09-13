PM Modi inaugurates ₹9,000cr projects in Mizoram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated several development projects worth over ₹9,000 crore in Aizawl, Mizoram . The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail Line. This rail line, costing over ₹8,070 crore, is a major infrastructure project that connects Mizoram's capital to the Indian Railways for the first time.

Engineering marvel Rail line built through difficult hilly terrain The Bairabi-Sairang rail line is an engineering marvel, built through difficult hilly terrain. It has 45 tunnels and 55 major bridges along with 88 minor bridges. The project is a significant step toward improving connectivity in the region and boosting economic development by linking Mizoram with the national railway network.

Weather disruption PM addresses gathering virtually PM Modi arrived at Lengpui Airport at 9:10am and was originally scheduled to address a public meeting at Lammual Ground in Aizawl. However, due to inclement weather, he delivered his speech virtually. Mizoram Governor VK Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at the ground during the virtual address.

Additional inaugurations Foundation stones laid for several other projects In addition to the railway line, PM Modi also flagged off the first Rajdhani Express train between Aizawl and Delhi, as well as two other trains between Sairang and Guwahati, and Sairang and Kolkata. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for several other projects, including a 45-km Aizawl Bypass road and a gas bottling plant with a capacity of 30 TMTPA.