Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company exported drugs to Dubai, Europe
A big drug bust in Cherlapalli, Telangana just exposed an international drug network that's been active for years.
Police from Maharashtra's MBVV unit have custody of Srinivas Vijay Voleti, owner of Vagdevi Laboratories, for questioning, who allegedly exported mephedrone to Dubai and Europe.
During the raid, officers seized 5.8kg of mephedrone (worth ₹11.6 crore) and a huge stash of chemicals.
Voleti's admission could lead to more arrests
Voleti and his company's chemical analyst are in police custody as the investigation continues.
Authorities also found 35,500-liter of precursor chemicals—enough to make around 6,000kg of mephedrone valued at ₹12,000 crore.
Voleti reportedly admitted running the operation since 2017, and police expect more arrests as they dig deeper into this case in both Hyderabad and Maharashtra.