Delhi cops bust camel-based liquor smuggling ring
In a surprising turn, Delhi Police arrested five men who used camels to smuggle illegal alcohol from Faridabad into Delhi.
The group—Vinod and Sunil Bhadana from Faridabad, Rahul and Ajay from Delhi, and Saurabh from Uttar Pradesh—were nabbed by the Anti Auto Theft Squad in Sangam Vihar around midnight on Thursday night, following a tip-off about their unusual operation.
Smugglers picked camels for their ability to quietly move
With police checkpoints ramped up at Delhi's borders, the smugglers picked camels for their ability to quietly move through forested areas without drawing attention.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan described it as an "unconventional" response to stricter checks.
Officers seized 42 cartons of illegal liquor, 24 beer bottles, and three camels—which will now be cared for by animal welfare groups.
One suspect, Ajay, already had several theft and excise cases against him.