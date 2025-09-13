Delhi cops bust camel-based liquor smuggling ring

Smugglers picked camels for their ability to quietly move

With police checkpoints ramped up at Delhi's borders, the smugglers picked camels for their ability to quietly move through forested areas without drawing attention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan described it as an "unconventional" response to stricter checks.

Officers seized 42 cartons of illegal liquor, 24 beer bottles, and three camels—which will now be cared for by animal welfare groups.

One suspect, Ajay, already had several theft and excise cases against him.