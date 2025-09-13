Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst in Bilaspur; Shimla wakes up to fog

State has been reeling under heavy rains since June

Himachal has seen 43% more rain than usual since June 1—leading to floods, landslides, and over 500 road closures (including key highways).

Power lines and water supplies are down in many places.

Tragically, since June 20th this year, the heavy rains have claimed 218 lives in rain-related incidents and 168 in road accidents, causing losses of about ₹4,465 crore.

With a yellow alert out for more rain on September 13-14, locals are bracing for more challenges ahead.