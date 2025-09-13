India to boost navy strength to over 200 vessels India Sep 13, 2025

India is gearing up to boost its navy in a big way, aiming to grow from about 140 warships and submarines now to over 200 by 2035.

The push is all about protecting crucial sea trade routes and keeping up with challenges from China and Pakistan.

A big part of the plan: building more ships at home and upgrading tech across the fleet.