India to boost navy strength to over 200 vessels
India is gearing up to boost its navy in a big way, aiming to grow from about 140 warships and submarines now to over 200 by 2035.
The push is all about protecting crucial sea trade routes and keeping up with challenges from China and Pakistan.
A big part of the plan: building more ships at home and upgrading tech across the fleet.
Indian shipyards are busy with 55 new vessels
Right now, Indian shipyards are busy with 55 new vessels, worth nearly ₹1 lakh crore.
The Navy just got the green light for another 74 ships—including submarines, stealth frigates, corvettes, mine-hunters, plus plans for massive new destroyers and a second homegrown aircraft carrier.
If all goes as planned, the navy could hit around 230 ships by 2037.
India is stepping up amid rising regional threats
Almost all of India's trade moves by sea—so a strong navy really isn't optional.
With China already sailing over 370 warships in the region and Pakistan upgrading its subs with Chinese help, India is stepping up too: think new Rafale marine fighter jets (₹63,000 crore deal) and a homemade TEDBF fighter jet project.
It's not just about defense—it's also about making things in India and supporting local industry for the future.