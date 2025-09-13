India gets high-tech eyes on China border

Meanwhile, on ground 0

Even after some pullbacks, tens of thousands of troops from both sides are still stationed near the LAC.

To avoid confusion and accidental run-ins, India and China have agreed to do coordinated patrols and are now geotagging key points on the border.

Plus, ongoing diplomatic talks—24 rounds so far—are helping build trust step by step.

Together, these moves show India's focus on balancing strong defense with steady dialogue for long-term peace.