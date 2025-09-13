Next Article
Viral video shows water mixed in petrol at Telangana pump
A video showing water mixed in petrol at an HPCL station in Sherriguda, Telangana, has gone viral after a Maruti Brezza broke down the next day after refueling on September 11, 2025.
A mechanic found serious engine damage from the tainted fuel, and the car owner, Mahesh, was seen in a video showing the petrol clearly separating from water—drawing widespread attention online.
Authorities are investigating the matter
Locals say this isn't the first time—it's reportedly the fifth case at this pump.
Authorities have started investigating and asked HPCL for a technical report.
The station was selling Ethanol-20 (20% ethanol blend), and HPCL suggested weather might have caused the mix-up.
Residents are now calling for strict action and regular checks to keep fuel safe for everyone.