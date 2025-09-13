Asia Cup: Pahalgam attack victim's father opposes India-Pakistan match
Sanjay Dwivedi, whose son was killed in the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, has spoken out against India playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 match on September 14.
He reminded the government of its earlier promise to cut ties with Pakistan after the tragedy, saying, "I oppose this and urge the government to take action in this matter, keeping public sentiment in mind."
India's sports policy on matches against Pakistan
India's current sports policy allows matches against Pakistan only in multilateral tournaments like the Asia Cup—not in one-on-one series.
India kicked off their campaign with a win over UAE and will face Pakistan in Dubai on September 14, followed by Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19.
If both teams advance, more India-Pakistan clashes could follow before the final on September 28 in Dubai.