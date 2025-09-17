Bengaluru woman survives robbery-murder attempt by pretending to be dead

Police are still searching for the other 2 suspects

After the robbers left, Kanakapushpa managed to crawl to her door and call for help, leading neighbors to catch one suspect right away.

Police say her ex-driver planned the robbery as revenge after being fired.

While Kanakapushpa is recovering from serious injuries and helping investigators, police are still searching for the other two suspects and looking into all details of this attempted murder and robbery case.