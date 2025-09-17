Bengaluru woman survives robbery-murder attempt by pretending to be dead
In Bengaluru, a 65-year-old woman named Kanakapushpa was attacked in her own home by three men—one of them her former driver—who tricked their way in by pretending to deliver food.
When she refused to hand over access to cupboards with valuables, one attacker stabbed her in the neck.
Thinking quickly, she pretended to be dead while they stole cash and jewelry.
Police are still searching for the other 2 suspects
After the robbers left, Kanakapushpa managed to crawl to her door and call for help, leading neighbors to catch one suspect right away.
Police say her ex-driver planned the robbery as revenge after being fired.
While Kanakapushpa is recovering from serious injuries and helping investigators, police are still searching for the other two suspects and looking into all details of this attempted murder and robbery case.