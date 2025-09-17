Navi Mumbai airport to open on September 30
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is likely to get its grand opening, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to inaugurate it on September 30.
The date was picked to avoid the inauspicious pitru paksha and instead line up with the auspicious eighth day of the Navratri festival.
Modi is scheduled to be in the city for the opening of the Worli-Cuffe Parade stretch of Metro Line 3.
NMIA packed with alternative fuel vehicles, green energy focus
After a 2.5-year COVID delay, NMIA is back on track, thanks to recent push from state leaders.
The airport comes packed with two parallel runways, all-electric or alternative fuel vehicles, and a high-speed baggage system that scans from every angle.
There's also a strong focus on green energy—think 37 megawatts of renewable power—and new roads and metro plans are set to make getting there way easier for everyone.