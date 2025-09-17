Oldest known pachycephalosaur reveals secrets of its thick-headed relatives
Scientists just uncovered the oldest and most complete pachycephalosaur skeleton ever, buried in Mongolia's Gobi Desert.
This dino—called Zavacephale rinpoche—walked the Earth about 108 million years ago, making it 15 million years older than any similar fossil we've seen before.
Pachycephalosaurs are known for their thick skull domes, but until now, what their early relatives looked like was a mystery.
This juvenile dino was about the size of a German shepherd and had some rare features: preserved hands, stomach stones (used to help digest plants), and tail tendons.
Its dome-shaped skull was made from one solid bone instead of two like later species.
Growth rings in its bones show it was at least two years old when it died.
That sturdy head wasn't just for looks—it likely helped Zavacephale rinpoche show off or compete with others in its group.
Finding this fossil gives scientists a clearer picture of how these dinosaurs grew up and interacted way back during the Early Cretaceous period.