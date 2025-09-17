Next Article
This AI tool can predict your diseases 20 years in advance
Technology
Researchers have just unveiled Delphi-2 million, an AI tool that predicts your risk for over 1,000 diseases up to 20 years in advance.
Details were published in Nature, and this breakthrough comes from teams at EMBL, the German Cancer Research Centre, and the University of Copenhagen.
How it works
Delphi-2 million uses generative AI, using algorithmic concepts similar to those used in large language models (LLMs), trained on huge health datasets from the UK and Denmark.
By analyzing your medical history, lifestyle habits like smoking, and basic info, it forecasts diseases—almost like a weather app for your health.
Scientists hope this could make personalized healthcare way more proactive in the near future.