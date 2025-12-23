Bengaluru woman takes on society board after alleged harassment at home

Society faces consequences; legal battle follows

The woman says board members tried to force her out and inspect her flat, leading to a scuffle where one was slapped.

She had CCTV footage of the incident, which was later shown to the builder and society chairman.

After she demanded action, the society removed the men from their posts, fined them ₹20K each, and got written apologies.

Now she's seeking damages for defamation, trespass, assault, privacy violation—and the story has gone viral online with major attention on Reddit.