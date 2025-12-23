Protests erupt at Bangladesh High Commission over Hindu man's lynching 

A major protest was staged outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 23. The demonstration was led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, protesting against alleged violence against Hindus and vandalism of religious places in Bangladesh, according to NDTV. The protest was sparked by the recent lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old Hindu garment worker, by a mob in Mymensingh last week.

Protest details Protesters breach barricades, raise slogans at embassy The protesters reportedly broke through multiple layers of barricades and moved closer to the diplomatic mission. They raised slogans and waved banners and placards condemning the alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The slogans raised were "Bharat Mata ki jai", "Yunus Sarkar hosh me aao", and "Hindu hatya band karo." Despite heavy security arrangements, including police and paramilitary personnel deployed to control the crowd, protesters managed to breach at least two layers of barricades.

Security alert Security beefed up with police, paramilitary, barricading Security agencies were already on high alert in anticipation of the protest and have put in place tight security arrangements outside the building to prevent any untoward incident. The area has been secured with three layers of barricading, with troops from the police and paramilitary deployed to control the crowd. On December 20, around 20-25 youths had gathered at the mission to protest against the killing of Das.