Bengaluru Yellow Line metro to miss August 10 launch
Bengaluru's much-awaited Yellow Line metro, meant to connect Jayanagar and Bommasandra, won't be launching on August 10 as planned.
The delay comes down to some technical clearance issues that still need sorting.
The line was supposed to be inaugurated by PM Modi, but Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar now says they can't move forward until all the safety checks are done.
Approval from technical department pending
After inspecting the line on August 5, Shivakumar pointed out that approval from the technical department is still pending.
He also mentioned Bengaluru needs more trains for smoother service every 20-25 minutes.
For now, the team is focused on getting everything ready so this key metro link can finally help ease city traffic and make commutes faster for everyone.