Monsoon returns to Bengaluru after a brief hiatus
Monsoon showers have returned to Bengaluru as of August 5, 2025.
Expect light to moderate rain and cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures hovering between 21°C and 26°C.
The weather department also says coastal and Malnad districts could see more rain and strong winds over the next couple of days.
Yellow alert issued for Bengaluru, much of Karnataka
IMD has put out a yellow alert for Bengaluru and much of Karnataka, which means there's a chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
While Monday's downpour led to some waterlogging in spots like KR Puram and Kasturi Nagar, there weren't any major traffic issues—just a reminder to keep an umbrella handy this week!