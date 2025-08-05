Monsoon returns to Bengaluru after a brief hiatus India Aug 05, 2025

Monsoon showers have returned to Bengaluru as of August 5, 2025.

Expect light to moderate rain and cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures hovering between 21°C and 26°C.

The weather department also says coastal and Malnad districts could see more rain and strong winds over the next couple of days.