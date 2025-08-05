Next Article
Woman missing for 18 months found in Goa
A woman from Karwar, Karnataka, who struggled with mental illness and had been missing for 18 months, was finally found near a police station in South Goa.
She was in rough shape but got medical care and counseling at a Maharashtra ashram, which helped her recover and remember where she was from.
Google search helps track down her family
Thanks to some quick thinking by an ashram trustee, a simple Google Search helped track down her family back in Karwar.
With help from local police, her brother and sister-in-law were able to bring her home after a long 1.5 years apart—a pretty heartwarming ending made possible by both compassion and tech.