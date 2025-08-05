Next Article
Bihar man 'dies' on paper for son's land sale
In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a 90-year-old man, Raj Narayan Thakur, was shocked to learn his youngest son had declared him dead—just to sell off their ancestral land.
Using fake documents, the son registered and sold a portion of family land for ₹2 lakh without Raj's consent.
As Raj put it, "I am alive...but my son has killed me on paper."
Son to face prosecution
After discovering the fraud through the sale deed, Raj reported it to the District Magistrate.
Now, local officials and police are investigating forgery and illegal property transfer.
Authorities are working to cancel the sale and restore ownership to Raj while his son faces possible prosecution.
The case has left locals stunned and highlights just how far some will go for property disputes.