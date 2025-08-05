India lost 18 times more forest than gained: Study
A new study from IIT Bombay and SASTRA Deemed University found that between 2015 and 2019, India lost almost 18 times more forest than it gained—contradicting official claims of growth.
Most of the new "forests" were just small, scattered patches, not the big, healthy green spaces we actually need.
No state saw a net increase in real forest cover
Using detailed satellite data, researchers showed that forest gains were minimal in core areas important for wildlife and climate.
No state saw a net increase in real forest cover during these years.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal lost most forest area
Tamil Nadu and West Bengal lost the most forest area, making up half of all losses.
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan together made up nearly half of what little was gained—but again, most gains were tiny fragments.
Researchers call for smarter ways to protect ecosystems
The researchers say we need to focus on protecting large, connected forests instead of celebrating small patches.
Their new mapping tool could help India plan smarter ways to keep our ecosystems—and our future—a lot greener.