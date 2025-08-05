Next Article
SC examines UP's ordinance for Banke Bihari temple management
The Supreme Court is looking into a new UP government ordinance aimed at improving how the famous Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan is run.
This move comes after earlier plans for temple development were paused because key people weren't consulted.
The government clarified that this ordinance isn't about who owns the temple, but just about making its management better.
Interim panel suggested by court
To keep things running smoothly, the court has suggested setting up an interim committee with all major stakeholders involved.
Petitioners have been invited to share their own ideas for managing the temple by August 8.
Meanwhile, the high court will check if this new ordinance actually follows the law and ensures fair oversight of how the temple is governed.