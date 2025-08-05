Next Article
MP: 2 women killed, over a dozen injured in stampede
A stampede broke out at Kubreshwar Dham in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, just before the Kanwar Yatra was set to begin.
The crowd was much bigger than expected, and things quickly got out of hand near the main area.
Sadly, two women lost their lives and over a dozen people were injured in the chaos.
Authorities expected to review safety measures after incident
The injured were taken to Sehore district hospital for treatment while police worked to restore order and identify those who died.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened here—questions are being raised about how safe these large gatherings really are and whether enough is being done to keep people protected.
Authorities are expected to review safety measures after this latest incident.
