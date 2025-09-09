Next Article
Bengaluru's half-off traffic fine scheme clears 19L violations
Bengaluru's half-off traffic fine scheme has brought in over ₹54 crore since August 21, clearing more than 19 lakh old violations.
The offer, which runs until September 12, 2025, makes it easier (and cheaper) for people to settle unpaid fines and helps the city tidy up its records.
CM Siddaramaiah, BJP's Vijayendra also availed discount
On September 6 alone, collections hit ₹5.41 crore—outdoing last year's entire total for a similar drive.
Easy payment options like apps and walk-in centers have made it simple to join in.
Even big names like Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and BJP state president B Y Vijayendra used the rebate, with police thanking everyone for helping improve road rule compliance.