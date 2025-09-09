Bengaluru's half-off traffic fine scheme clears 19L violations India Sep 09, 2025

Bengaluru's half-off traffic fine scheme has brought in over ₹54 crore since August 21, clearing more than 19 lakh old violations.

The offer, which runs until September 12, 2025, makes it easier (and cheaper) for people to settle unpaid fines and helps the city tidy up its records.