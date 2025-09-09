Next Article
Kejriwal gets court nod to travel abroad
Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party chief, just got the green light from a Sultanpur court to travel internationally—even though he's still facing a poll code violation case in Amethi.
After a hearing on September 8, 2025, the judge reserved the order and subsequently granted Kejriwal permission to travel abroad.
Background on the case
The case goes back to alleged election rule violations during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Amethi.
While Kejriwal is out on bail and the Supreme Court has paused proceedings for now, he previously needed court approval just to renew his passport or leave the country.
With this new permission, he has more freedom to travel while his legal issues continue in the background.