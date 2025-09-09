Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar gets government bungalow in Delhi
Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as India's Vice President in July 2025, has just been allotted a Type VIII bungalow at 34, APJ Abdul Kalam Road—one of those exclusive government homes usually reserved for top leaders.
This comes about 10 days after he put in a request for official accommodation.
Dhankhar's perks as former VP
After moving out of the Vice President Enclave, Dhankhar was staying at a private farmhouse in South Delhi.
As a former VP, he's entitled to perks like personal secretaries, medical staff, attendants, and that spacious bungalow.
He'll also receive nearly ₹2 lakh per month as pension—plus additional pensions from his time as an MP and Rajasthan MLA.
His political career
Dhankhar served as Vice President from August 2022 until his early resignation in July 2025 (his term was supposed to run till August 2027).
Before that, he was an MP, Rajasthan legislator, and Governor of West Bengal (though that last role doesn't come with pension benefits).