Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar gets government bungalow in Delhi

Dhankhar's perks as former VP

After moving out of the Vice President Enclave, Dhankhar was staying at a private farmhouse in South Delhi.

As a former VP, he's entitled to perks like personal secretaries, medical staff, attendants, and that spacious bungalow.

He'll also receive nearly ₹2 lakh per month as pension—plus additional pensions from his time as an MP and Rajasthan MLA.