'Victim stigma shouldn't be in sexual assault cases': Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: in sexual assault cases, the blame and stigma should fall on the accused—not the victim.
This comes after an absconding man tried to get his 2024 POCSO case dropped, where he was accused of exploiting a minor with an obscene video.
The court wasn't having it.
Accused tried to get out of case
The accused argued that things were "settled" with the victim's parents and wanted out of legal trouble.
Justice Girish Kathpalia firmly rejected this, stressing that private deals can't erase serious crimes like these—and decisions shouldn't be made without considering what the victim wants.
The court also fined him ₹10,000 to underline how seriously they take such cases.