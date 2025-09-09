Next Article
MCD to set up designated feeding zones for street dogs
Delhi is about to see some changes for its street dogs—MCD is rolling out designated feeding zones all over the city.
This move follows a Supreme Court order from last month, which said sterilized, vaccinated, and dewormed stray dogs should stay in their home areas, but that they need proper places to be fed to address cleanliness concerns and public complaints.
Each ward will have 3-4 marked feeding spots
MCD Chairperson Satya Sharma wants each ward to have 3-4 marked feeding spots, aiming for around 1,000 across Delhi.
These zones will be clearly labeled with boards and signs so everyone knows where they are.
The plan hopes to tackle complaints about dog bites and cleanliness while making sure both people and pups can share the city a little more peacefully.