Nepal protests: Indian government issues travel advisory for its citizens

The Indian government has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Nepal , amid violent protests that have left at least 19 dead and 400 injured. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," read an official statement from MEA.

Advisory details Curfew imposed in Kathmandu, several other cities The MEA has also noted that a curfew has been imposed in Kathmandu and several other cities. Indian nationals in Nepal have been advised to exercise caution and follow the steps and guidelines issued by Nepali authorities. The statement also called on all parties in Nepal to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through dialogue.

Protest details Protests triggered after government banned social media platforms The protests were triggered after the Nepali government banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The KP Sharma Oli-led government had said that the ban was imposed to regulate these platforms. However, the protests soon turned violent with demonstrators clashing with police. In response, authorities deployed the Nepali Army to secure key roads around the parliament complex in New Baneshwor.

Ban lifted Home minister resigns over deaths In light of the protests and subsequent deaths, Nepal's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, taking moral responsibility for the situation. Despite lifting the ban on social media platforms, protests continued across Kathmandu and beyond, demanding accountability from government officials. The unrest has been fueled by anger over corruption and economic woes in Nepal.