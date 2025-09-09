Hyderabad might soon see full internet, cable TV blackout

TGSPDCL says cuts are necessary for public safety

According to Middela Jitender from the service providers' association, managing nearly 2,000km of tangled cables is no easy task.

He also pointed out that unregulated operators are adding to the chaos.

TGSPDCL says these cuts are for public safety and only target cables hanging below 15 feet or confirmed to be unused, but residents and businesses aren't feeling much relief as essential services stay disrupted.

Both sides say they want a fix, but until they find common ground, more connectivity headaches may be on the way.