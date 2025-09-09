Hyderabad might soon see full internet, cable TV blackout
Hyderabad might be heading for a full internet and cable TV shutdown, thanks to an ongoing standoff between telecom service providers and the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL).
After recent electrocution incidents, TGSPDCL started cutting low-hanging cables, leaving streets messy with wires and causing delays in getting things back online.
The local service providers' association is warning that more outages could hit soon—and many people are already struggling with patchy connections.
TGSPDCL says cuts are necessary for public safety
According to Middela Jitender from the service providers' association, managing nearly 2,000km of tangled cables is no easy task.
He also pointed out that unregulated operators are adding to the chaos.
TGSPDCL says these cuts are for public safety and only target cables hanging below 15 feet or confirmed to be unused, but residents and businesses aren't feeling much relief as essential services stay disrupted.
Both sides say they want a fix, but until they find common ground, more connectivity headaches may be on the way.