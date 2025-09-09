Odisha: 14 injured as state-run 'Ama Bus' collides with tanker India Sep 09, 2025

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, a state-run "Ama Bus" crashed into a stationary tanker on NH-16 in Odisha's Cuttack district, leaving at least 14 people hurt.

The bus was heading from Choudwar to Cuttack city when it hit the parked tanker, which was getting a tire changed.

The front of the bus took most of the damage.