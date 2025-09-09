Odisha: 14 injured as state-run 'Ama Bus' collides with tanker
On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, a state-run "Ama Bus" crashed into a stationary tanker on NH-16 in Odisha's Cuttack district, leaving at least 14 people hurt.
The bus was heading from Choudwar to Cuttack city when it hit the parked tanker, which was getting a tire changed.
The front of the bus took most of the damage.
All the injured passengers were taken to Tangi Community Health Center
Locals, police, and fire crews rushed in to help evacuate the injured.
All the injured passengers were taken to Tangi Community Health Center right away.
Two people with serious injuries were later moved to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for more advanced care.
Police are now looking into what caused the accident
Police are now looking into what caused the accident.
Incidents like this highlight why road safety and fast emergency response still matter so much on busy highways like NH-16.