'Mule account' scam: Victims face criminal cases for transactions

Victims arrested, legal notices issued as police connect dots

Middlemen recruited people by asking for their bank details and OTPs, making it seem harmless.

But as police dig deeper, some victims have already been arrested or received legal notices—like Ismayil (27), who was picked up by Nagaland Police, and Muhammed Fanish, who got a fraud notice from Dehradun authorities.

The problem isn't just local: similar scams are popping up across Kerala.

Cases have been registered in multiple states as authorities respond to the scam.