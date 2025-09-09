Breathing polluted air can increase risk of blood cancers India Sep 09, 2025

Turns out, India's air pollution problem isn't just about coughs or breathing issues—experts warn it could raise your risk of blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.

Cities across the country often have air packed with tiny harmful particles (like PM2.5) and chemicals such as benzene from vehicles and factories.

These can get into your bloodstream, mess with your DNA, and weaken your immune system.