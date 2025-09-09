Breathing polluted air can increase risk of blood cancers
Turns out, India's air pollution problem isn't just about coughs or breathing issues—experts warn it could raise your risk of blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.
Cities across the country often have air packed with tiny harmful particles (like PM2.5) and chemicals such as benzene from vehicles and factories.
These can get into your bloodstream, mess with your DNA, and weaken your immune system.
Experts emphasize need for immediate action
Benzene exposure is especially worrying for kids in polluted cities, with studies linking it to higher leukemia rates.
Adults aren't off the hook either; long-term exposure might up the chances of other blood cancers too.
Doctors are urging action: Dr. Divya Bansal points to DNA damage and immune disruption as real risks, while Dr. Abhishek Raj stresses that cutting emissions and spreading awareness are key steps if we want to protect public health going forward.