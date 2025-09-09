PM Modi visits flood-hit Punjab, Himachal; assures support

PM's aerial survey over affected areas

PM Modi took an aerial survey over hard-hit areas like Gurdaspur in Punjab, then met with officials, rescue teams (NDRF, SDRF, Aapda Mitra), and people affected by the floods.

This is one of Punjab's worst flood disasters in decades—heavy rains caused major rivers like Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi to overflow, damaging crops across 1.84 lakh hectares.

Extra security was put in place during his visit as he promised ongoing support for recovery efforts in both states.