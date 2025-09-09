Next Article
Jharkhand man kills girlfriend, her friend over infidelity suspicion
In Giridih, Jharkhand, a 25-year-old man named Srikant Choudhary was arrested after confessing to killing his girlfriend and her friend.
The two women had gone missing on Friday, which led police to investigate and eventually find their bodies in a nearby forest.
Man strangled girlfriend, attacked her friend
Choudhary suspected his girlfriend was seeing someone else and called her to meet him in the forest, where she arrived with her friend.
There, he allegedly strangled his girlfriend and attacked her friend with a sharp weapon.
Police say he later admitted to the crime during questioning.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities look into more details around the case.